US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) by 301.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Visteon were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Visteon by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Visteon by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 1,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total transaction of $93,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,272.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew M. Cole sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $401,567.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,715 shares in the company, valued at $438,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VC. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visteon from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Visteon from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Visteon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

Visteon stock opened at $128.62 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $38.69 and a one year high of $131.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.74.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.34 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

