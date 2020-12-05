US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,614,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,021,000 after buying an additional 9,167,662 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at about $95,748,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 25,839,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,903,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BHC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.81.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $31.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $268,204.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 236,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,848.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $91,635.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,515.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,988 shares of company stock worth $784,987. 12.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

