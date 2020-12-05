US Bancorp DE Has $543,000 Holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 15.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in POSCO were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in POSCO by 236.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,611,000 after purchasing an additional 731,830 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 620,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,993,000 after buying an additional 94,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of POSCO by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after buying an additional 95,137 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in POSCO during the 2nd quarter worth $13,172,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in POSCO by 382.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 47,058 shares in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PKX opened at $61.12 on Friday. POSCO has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that POSCO will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura raised shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

