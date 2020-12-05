US Bancorp DE Has $542,000 Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.0% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 93.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.23.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 390 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

