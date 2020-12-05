US Bancorp DE Has $538,000 Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 12.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMT shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.49, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.25. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $38.73.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.29 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

