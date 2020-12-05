US Bancorp DE Has $531,000 Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGX. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 276,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $501,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 250,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 37,185 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 289,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 59,281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

