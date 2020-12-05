US Bancorp DE Has $526,000 Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $555,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,062,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 152.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 12,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $133.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.71. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $144.26.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.95 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

