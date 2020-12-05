US Bancorp DE Has $514,000 Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,536,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $233,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $116,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $121,893.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,921 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,494. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $121.90 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $589.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

