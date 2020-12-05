US Bancorp DE Has $497,000 Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Q2 were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Q2 by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,873,000 after buying an additional 413,446 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,418,000 after purchasing an additional 174,427 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,198,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,811,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 1.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,020,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Q2 by 20.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 679,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,028,000 after purchasing an additional 116,757 shares during the period.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 71,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $6,368,721.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,475.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bharath Oruganti sold 450 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $38,596.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,207.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,982 shares of company stock valued at $23,696,690 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $116.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -53.69 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $119.97.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QTWO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Q2 from $97.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Q2 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

