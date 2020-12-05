US Bancorp DE Has $470,000 Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.09% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter worth about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 416.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

In other news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $41,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.25. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $988.06 million, a P/E ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 2.48.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.