US Bancorp DE Has $452,000 Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,659 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,681,000 after buying an additional 1,628,758 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,142,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,799 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth about $19,710,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,556.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 448,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 421,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 255,975 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 63,940 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $3,851,106.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,868.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $1,391,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,288.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 373,914 shares of company stock worth $25,604,855. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $70.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.59. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $76.62.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

