US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at $216,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.9% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director James M. Ringler sold 2,160 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total transaction of $29,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,984,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,876 shares of company stock worth $586,985 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet cut John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $124.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.12. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $124.86.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $419.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.