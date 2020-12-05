US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,896 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BCE were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 35.6% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of BCE by 22.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,322,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,653 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 2.0% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,883,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,884,000 after buying an additional 37,053 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 4.9% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 19,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCE opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.41. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $49.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. BCE’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCE. Barclays initiated coverage on BCE in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

