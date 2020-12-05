US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ING Groep by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,481,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,887 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,900,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,817,000 after buying an additional 335,509 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 8.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,600,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,411,000 after acquiring an additional 209,466 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 59.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,224,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,349,000 after acquiring an additional 831,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,934,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,696,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $12.44.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

ING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

