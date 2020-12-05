US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,382 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in RealPage were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in RealPage by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of RealPage by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 1.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in RealPage by 47.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in RealPage by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RealPage in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.89.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $8,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,670,570.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 117,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $6,679,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,402,650.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 270,632 shares of company stock worth $15,706,768 in the last 90 days. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RP opened at $69.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 138.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. RealPage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $69.88.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $298.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.04 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

RealPage Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

