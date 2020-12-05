US Bancorp DE Acquires 936 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of OrthoPediatrics worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KIDS. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 15.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter worth $980,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter valued at $569,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.71.

Shares of KIDS opened at $44.50 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $55.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 7,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $345,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 31,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,204.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

