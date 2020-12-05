US Bancorp DE Acquires 8,663 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 21.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HST. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 149,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 41.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 71,723 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 105.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 271,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 139,630 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 853,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 39,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.29, a current ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.42 and a beta of 1.20. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HST. ValuEngine raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms.

