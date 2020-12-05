Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,629,439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 149,886 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $54,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 178.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 25.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URBN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.84.

URBN opened at $28.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.07 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $32.86.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

