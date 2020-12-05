UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $359.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $332.00 to $359.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $373.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.80.

Shares of UNH opened at $349.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $331.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $335.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.51. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,037 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,010 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

