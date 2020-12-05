Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Union Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of Union Bankshares stock opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $38.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 14.25%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Union Bankshares by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Union Bankshares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Union Bankshares by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

