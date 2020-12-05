Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.83.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $128.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 2.18. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $31.99 and a 52-week high of $129.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.28.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $262,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,716. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,915,000 after acquiring an additional 169,418 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 78,494 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,317,000 after acquiring an additional 31,693 shares during the period.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

