UBS Group Analysts Give freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) a €18.80 Price Target

UBS Group set a €18.80 ($22.12) price target on freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FNTN. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) price objective on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.30 ($26.24) target price on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €20.53 ($24.15).

FRA:FNTN opened at €17.01 ($20.01) on Wednesday. freenet AG has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($38.73). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.36.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

