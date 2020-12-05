UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 875 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 653,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $75,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 621.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,167,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,406 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 761,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,848,000 after purchasing an additional 604,909 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,441,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,652,000 after purchasing an additional 204,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 165,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $150,221.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $93,184.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,217 shares of company stock valued at $797,917 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTE. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.81.

DTE stock opened at $125.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.