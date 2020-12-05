UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 7,082 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,082 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.43% of Dover worth $66,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dover by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,615,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,257,296,000 after acquiring an additional 647,756 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Dover by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,740,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,860,000 after acquiring an additional 38,861 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,932,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,639,000 after acquiring an additional 49,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dover by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,658,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,167,000 after acquiring an additional 227,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,229,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,728,000 after acquiring an additional 127,697 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $123.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $56,748.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,821.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $488,850.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,495 shares of company stock worth $7,620,627 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

