UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 67,411 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 67,411 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $76,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its position in Waters by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 4,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Waters by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 118,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 850,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Waters by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 81,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Waters by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on WAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waters from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Waters in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.58.

In other Waters news, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $3,878,128.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $519,042.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,655.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,776 shares of company stock worth $5,317,571. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters stock opened at $237.74 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $245.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.33. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $593.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

