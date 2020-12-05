UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 43,987 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,987 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.40% of International Paper worth $64,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in International Paper by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in International Paper by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $48.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. International Paper has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

