UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,860 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $73,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,997,000 after buying an additional 575,561 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 995.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 279,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,241,000 after buying an additional 253,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,149,000 after buying an additional 229,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.89.

FLT opened at $268.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.47. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.51 and a 1 year high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $585.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total transaction of $340,256.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,193.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

