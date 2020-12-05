UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 231,442 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,662,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 231,442 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.94% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $71,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HST shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Compass Point began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of HST stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.29, a current ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.42 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $225,397.22. Also, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms.

