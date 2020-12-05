UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 133,648 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 133,648 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.31% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $72,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $35,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 601.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYB opened at $89.26 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.25. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,057 shares of company stock worth $8,089,718. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

