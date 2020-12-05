UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70,903 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of PulteGroup worth $59,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 172.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zelman & Associates downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NYSE PHM opened at $42.06 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $49.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average of $41.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,856.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

