UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,209,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 222,576 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of PPL worth $60,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the second quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 38.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in PPL in the third quarter worth $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in PPL in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPL in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPL. UBS Group increased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

NYSE PPL opened at $28.61 on Friday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average of $27.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

