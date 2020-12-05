UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,542,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,576 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of The Kraft Heinz worth $76,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,861,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,739,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,021,000 after buying an additional 246,297 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,583,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,222,000 after buying an additional 427,435 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 369.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,645,000 after buying an additional 2,932,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,754,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,833,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van purchased 13,849,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.36.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

