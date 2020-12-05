UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,620 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $68,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Black Knight by 81.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Black Knight by 388.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Black Knight during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Black Knight by 47.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

In related news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $5,011,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,596 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $88.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.82. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.28 and a 200 day moving average of $81.78.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

