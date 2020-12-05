UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 10,780 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $61,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.86.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $624,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,970 shares of company stock valued at $839,750. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $382.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.88. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.08 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.92 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

