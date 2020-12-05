UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,821 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,872 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.38% of First Republic Bank worth $70,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.12.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $129.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.99 and a 200 day moving average of $115.50. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $142.14.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

