UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.49% of IDEX worth $68,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX stock opened at $192.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.90. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $199.50.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $581.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $28,913,667.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,614,434.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,406 shares of company stock valued at $50,376,244. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on IDEX from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.27.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

