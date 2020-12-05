UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $71.75 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,456,228 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 348,099 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.57% of Seagate Technology worth $71,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 159.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 461.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 48.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 260.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. Seagate Technology plc has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $64.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.89%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $897,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,110.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $367,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,145 shares of company stock worth $4,355,073. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

