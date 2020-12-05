UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $69.85 Million Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 274,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30,137 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.49% of Wix.com worth $69,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 86.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX opened at $255.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of -99.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.60 and its 200-day moving average is $260.26. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $319.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.88 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $342.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $210.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $222.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.41.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

