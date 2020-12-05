UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $69.29 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,599,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,848 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.39% of Valero Energy worth $69,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 888.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 52.0% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $61.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average is $53.06. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $98.03.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

