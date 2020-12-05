UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $62.38 Million Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,640,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 311,965 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.97% of Regency Centers worth $62,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 266,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,671,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,289,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,776,000 after buying an additional 1,437,994 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 967,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,796,000 after buying an additional 42,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of REG stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $65.43.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.50%.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $494,300.00. Also, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $128,169.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,733 shares of company stock worth $5,819,078. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.77.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.