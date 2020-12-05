UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $60.30 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $60,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 45,463 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 41,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 13,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after buying an additional 24,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TDY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.33.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $392.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.97. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $398.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $355.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

