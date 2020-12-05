UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $59.69 Million Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,041,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462,282 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.25% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $59,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 309,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TME opened at $16.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TME. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

