UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $59.05 Million Stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 926,386 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 358,489 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.84% of Cree worth $59,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cree during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 299.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000.

Get Cree alerts:

In other Cree news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,891.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $2,135,460. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.73.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $93.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -30.16 and a beta of 1.41. Cree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $93.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.65.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.26 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.