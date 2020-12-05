UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,374 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.65% of Packaging Co. of America worth $66,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 92.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $295,982.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,715,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,516 shares of company stock worth $6,194,032 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Argus raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.90.

PKG opened at $133.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $136.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

