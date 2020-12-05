UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 907,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $71,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ameren by 50.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 126.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $77.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.84.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.10%.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

