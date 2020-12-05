UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,731,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,575 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.47% of Avantor worth $61,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Justin Miller sold 22,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $484,517.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,943.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 103,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $2,422,564.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,999.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,177,420 shares of company stock valued at $897,272,050 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.03.

Shares of AVTR opened at $27.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 226.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.85. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

