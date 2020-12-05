UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,106,236 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 107,011 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.36% of EOG Resources worth $75,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 165.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 112.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 152.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 628.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

NYSE:EOG opened at $53.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.92, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.95. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

