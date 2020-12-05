UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,007,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975,412 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.41% of Conagra Brands worth $71,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 530.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average of $35.87. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

