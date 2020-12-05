UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,273 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of United Rentals worth $74,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in United Rentals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in United Rentals by 404.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2,270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $245.62 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $245.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.54 and its 200 day moving average is $173.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on URI. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.44.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

