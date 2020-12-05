UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 9,964 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,123,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,964 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $66,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 498,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,351,000 after buying an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 50,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $70.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.21. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

